UNEARTH Debuts "No Reprisal" Music Video

Unearth have just released the music video for "No Reprisal". The track is off of the band's new album, Extinctions, which was released this past November via Century Media Records. Watch below:

The band recently wrapped a co-headline Canadian tour with Darkest Hour and opening special guests The Agony Scene. Unearth is gearing up to tour the US for a handful of West Coast dates starting in Spokane on February 22nd and ending in Los Angeles on February 26th. They will be headlining shows with support from Soulfly and Incite. Following their US dates, Unearth will hit the road again with Darkest Hour for another co-headline tour, this time in Europe. For more information and to purchase tickets to the band's upcoming shows, visit their Facebook page, here.

Lineup:

Trevor Phipps - Vocals

Ken Susi - Guitars

Buz McGrath - Guitars

Nick Pierce -Drums

Chris O'Toole - Bass