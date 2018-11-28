UNEARTH - Extinction(s) Unboxing Video Posted

Unearth have released an unboxing video for their new album, Extinction(s), out now via Century Media Records. Watch below:

Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) handled the production duties for Extinction(s) at Graphic Nature Studios.

Tracklisting:

"Incinerate"

"Dust"

"Survivalist"

"Cultivation Of Infection"

"The Hunt Begins"

"Hard Lined Downfall"

"King Of The Arctic"

"Sidewinder"

"No Reprisal"

"One With The Sun"

"One With The Sun" video:

"Survivalist" lyric video:

"Incinerate":

In support of the album, the band has announced a co-headline European tour with Darkest Hour in March/April 2019. Support acts will be Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind.

Unearth frontman Trevor Phipps comments: “It's been over two years since we've set foot in Europe and we are more than ready to return for the Death to False Metalcore tour. Hitting the road alongside our brothers in Darkest Hour as well as the stacked package of Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind is something we are very much looking forward to. See you soon Europe!”

Dates are as follows:

March

21 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

22 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

23 - London, UK - ULU (w/o Malevolence)

24 - Utrecht , Netherlands - Tivoli Pandora

25 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

27 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

29 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

30 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

31 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

April

1 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

More Unearth live dates can be found here.