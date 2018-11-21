UNEARTH Frontman TREVOR PHIPPS - "We Got Re-Energized By The State Of Metal Today" (Video)

Cult-TV show Robb's MetalWorks caught up with vocalist Trevor Phipps of Massachusetts metalcore titans, Unearth, in San Antonio, CA on November 13th to discuss the band's upcoming release, Extinction(s). In the interview, Trevor shares his thoughts on why the 4-year time span since the band's previous release, the new exclusive deal with Century Media Records, working with producer extraordinairre Will Putney, the record's ominous lyrical themes, how being a father has changed his (and the band's) approach to writing and their careers, and what lies ahead for 2019.

Unearth have confirmed a November 23rd release date for their new album, Extinction(s), via Century Media Records. Today the band has unleashed the video for the third single from the album, entitled "One With The Sun". Watch the clip below.

"We chose 'One With The Sun' as the first video off Extinction(s) because we feel it's one of the hardest hitting tracks in our entire catalog. Musically it's everything Unearth is about and lyrically it deals with the effects of climate change we are feeling today as well as the bleakness of our future unless we make drastic changes now. Tim Dennesen and the guys at Punchdance, inc did a great job capturing the imagery needed to get the message across. You'll be sure to hear this one at our live shows as it's already become a staple in our set. See you out there," says frontman Trevor Phipps.

Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) handled the production duties for Extinction(s) at Graphic Nature Studios.

In support of the album, the band has announced a co-headline European tour with Darkest Hour in March/April 2019. Support acts will be Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind.

Unearth frontman Trevor Phipps comments: “It's been over two years since we've set foot in Europe and we are more than ready to return for the Death to False Metalcore tour. Hitting the road alongside our brothers in Darkest Hour as well as the stacked package of Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind is something we are very much looking forward to. See you soon Europe!”

More Unearth live dates can be found here.