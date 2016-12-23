UNEARTH Guitarist KEN SUSI Demos LTD KS M-7 EverTune Guitar; Video

“Ken Susi of Unearth has one of the most advanced guitars in the LTD Signature Series, or anywhere for that matter,” says ESP Guitars. “The LTD KS M-7 EverTune is a 7-string, neck-thru-body design, with a mahogany body, maple neck, and ebony fingerboard. But that's just the start. It also features the innovative EverTune constant tension bridge system, keeping the guitar in tune and intonated under almost any imaginable condition.

“The KS M-7 also features Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker Alnico (neck) and Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker Ceramic (bridge) pickups for incredible tone flexibility.”

Check out a demo video below, and find more info on the LTD KS M-7ET, here.