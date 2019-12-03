UNEARTH Launch New "Sidewinder" Music Video

Unearth have released a new video for “Sidewinder”. Check it out below:

After wrapping up their European tour with As I Lay Dying and Chelsea Grin, Unearth recently announced their return to Europe in February 2020 for an extended headlining tour.

The band comments: “As promised, we are heading back to Europe for a headlining tour this February. We are all looking forward to ripping a full set with you all as well as sharing the stage with killer bands. The mighty Prong will join the trek as direct support with German thrashers Dust Bolt rounding out the bill. See you out there friends.“

Dates:

February

14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

15 - London, England - ULU

16 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

17 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

18 - München, Germany - Backstage (Halle)

19 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barak

21 - Wien, Austria - Arena

22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

23 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

25 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

28 - Berlin, Germany - So36

29 - Chemnitz, Germany - Ajz Tahlshok

Never resting, Undearth will be also touring through the US in December, together with Darkest Hour on the West Coast tour and as support for GWAR from December 27 on.

Unearth lineup:

Trevor Phipps (vocals)

Ken Susi (guitar)

Buz McGrath (guitar)

Nick Pierce (drums)

Chris O'Toole (bass)