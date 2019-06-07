UNEARTH Release "Incinerate" Music Video; Fall European Tour Announced
June 7, 2019, 25 minutes ago
Unearth have released an official video for the track "Incinerate", taken from their album Extinction(s), which was released last November. The band are currently on a US tour with All That Remains through June 15.
The live video, shot while they were in Canada with Darkest Hour, was produced by KREACT and directed/filmed/edited by Daniel Vandal with additional camera by Alexandre Charron, Soufiane Benrqiq & Christophe Thivierge.
Unearth will be heading to Europe for a fall tour with As I Lay Dying and Chelsea Grin in September. Dates below:
September
27 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
30 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
October
1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan
2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
4 - Prague, Czech Rep - Forum Karlin
5 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
6 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
7 - Budapest. Hungary - Barba Negra
9 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
11 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
13 - Madrid, Spain - San Miguel
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
16 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
17 - Tilburg, Netherlands - TBA
18 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee