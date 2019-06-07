UNEARTH Release "Incinerate" Music Video; Fall European Tour Announced

Unearth have released an official video for the track "Incinerate", taken from their album Extinction(s), which was released last November. The band are currently on a US tour with All That Remains through June 15.

The live video, shot while they were in Canada with Darkest Hour, was produced by KREACT and directed/filmed/edited by Daniel Vandal with additional camera by Alexandre Charron, Soufiane Benrqiq & Christophe Thivierge.

Unearth will be heading to Europe for a fall tour with As I Lay Dying and Chelsea Grin in September. Dates below:

September

27 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

30 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

October

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

4 - Prague, Czech Rep - Forum Karlin

5 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

6 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

7 - Budapest. Hungary - Barba Negra

9 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

11 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

13 - Madrid, Spain - San Miguel

15 - Paris, France - Bataclan

16 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

17 - Tilburg, Netherlands - TBA

18 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee