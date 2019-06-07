UNEARTH Release "Incinerate" Music Video; Fall European Tour Announced

Unearth have released an official video for the track "Incinerate", taken from their album Extinction(s), which was released last November. The band are currently on a US tour with All That Remains through June 15.

The live video, shot while they were in Canada with Darkest Hour, was produced by KREACT and directed/filmed/edited by Daniel Vandal with additional camera by Alexandre Charron, Soufiane Benrqiq & Christophe Thivierge.

Unearth will be heading to Europe for a fall tour with As I Lay Dying and Chelsea Grin in September. Dates below:

September
27 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
30 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

October
1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan
2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
4 - Prague, Czech Rep - Forum Karlin
5 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
6 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
7 - Budapest. Hungary - Barba Negra
9 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
11 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
13 - Madrid, Spain - San Miguel  
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
16 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
17 - Tilburg, Netherlands - TBA
18 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee



