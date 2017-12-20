UNEARTH's Ken Susi Plays KORN's Brian "Head" Welch In ESP Guitars Challenge; Video

ESP Guitars had a challenge for Ken Susi, guitarist and clean vocalist of Boston-based band Unearth.

"Bringing him into ESP headquarters, we tasked Ken with emulating the tones and playing styles of a number of other ESP signature artists who, like Ken, use Fishman Fluence pickups in their guitars. The results are outstanding!

"In this episode of our "Style Series", Ken recreates the tones of guitarist Brian "Head" Welch of Korn, using Brian's LTD Signature Series SH-7 EverTune guitar on duelling riffs from Korn's song "Blind".

