UNEARTH Set November Release Date For Extinction(s) Album; Lyric Video For New Single "Survivalist" Streaming

Unearth have confirmed a November 23rd release date for their new album, Extinction(s), via Century Media Records. Today the band has dropped a new lyric video for the second single from the album, “Survivalist”. Watch it below.

“‘Survivalist' is a song written from the perspective of someone battling a potentially terminal illness. It covers the hopelessness, desperation and devastation to the inner strength and determination one can find from the desire to live on for themselves and those around them. Musically it's a song that is closely tied to our roots with raw aggression, melody and pure heaviness ”, says frontman Trevor Phipps.

Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) handled the production duties for Extinction(s) at Graphic Nature Studios.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- LP - Tiger’s Eye (Yellow Smoke) – Limited to 600 copies (Available in stores and online in North America)

- LP - Clear Smoke – Limited to 200 copies (exclusively available at FYE)

- LP - Clear Blue – Limited to 200 copies (Band Exclusive available Unearth’s webstore)

- LP + CD – Orange (availability in stores and online in Europe)

- LP + CD – Dark Green – Limited to 100 copies (exclusively available at cmdistro.de)

- Digital & Streaming

Tracklisting:

"Incinerate"

"Dust"

"Survivalist"

"Cultivation Of Infection"

"The Hunt Begins"

"Hard Lined Downfall"

"King Of The Arctic"

"Sidewinder"

"No Reprisal"

"One With The Sun"

"Survivalist" lyric video:

"Incinerate":