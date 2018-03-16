UNEARTH Signs Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records

After an awe-inspiring 20 years of blazing trails and dominating stages, Unearth is now institutionalized as a relentless force in heavy metal, standing the test of time with consistently triumphant creative output, tireless road warrior resilience, Blue Collar style workmanship and a resolute determination to deliver the goods.

Like Slayer, Cannibal Corpse, Testament and Anthrax before them, Unearth emerged as part of a burgeoning revolution in heavy music but continued to maintain their relevance and mastery of their craft. They’ve resisted and prevailed against changing trends, subcultural fashions and the way music is obtained and distributed with their credibility, integrity and unique persona intact. Therefore, it makes perfect sense the band have decided to sign a worldwide deal with the global-dominating, barrier-shattering metal label Century Media Records on their seventh full-length release.

The band commented: "For three decades Century Media have been a highly trusted and leading force in Heavy music and we are proud to further our partnership with them to a worldwide level. We saw their passion for music, dedication to promotion, ability to help secure touring/festival opportunities and the face to face personal relationships bands desire from labels from the European team during their release of our last album Watchers Of Rule, so we know CM is the right worldwide home for us to bring everyone what’s next in all things Unearth.

"We want to thank everyone at Century Media for bringing us into the fold to partner with a label that has such a rich history in heavy metal and hardcore while also continuing to be at the top of the label game. We’ll see you all this summer starting on Warped Tour and continuing far beyond with worldwide touring on our new album.”

Century Media Europe's Head of A&R, Jens Pretuer added: "It was 15 years ago when I first saw Unearth in 2003 at the local Pressure Festival in Essen, Germany with Dark Tranquillity, Heaven Shall Burn, Caliban, Naglfar, Stampin’ Ground, Maroon, Aborted and Carnal Forge. Hatebreed, Amon Amarth and Youth Of Today played as well but it was almost a Century Media festival - and actually a perfect example how close metal and hardcore could get.

"I was a huge fan of Unearth’s Endless EP (2002) and their performance was sheer energy - and it still is! It was great to follow their evolution starting from the early metalcore scene to the main stages of major festivals like Wacken, Hellfest and also this year’s Warped Tour. We already released their last album Watchers Of Rule on Century Media Europe and are very proud about a new worldwide partnership. Thanks, Unearth! Looking forward to the next chapter!”

Unearth are excited to reveal they will soon begin recording the follow-up to 2014's Watchers Of Rule (previously released on Century Media in Europe and eOne Music in North America), with Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) at Graphic Nature Studios. Additionally, the band have confirmed that Killswitch Engage's Adam D. will be recording drums for the effort. A late summer/early fall release is expected.

Mike Gitter, Vice President of A&R for Century Media USA, further commented: “Unearth have an unshakable foundation that they build on record to record. They’ve become a key player in today’s metal landscape and will remain that for many records to come. Will Putney has become one of metal’s true “go-to” guys and a production force in his own right. Having Adam D. involved is a creative stamp that has been part of Unearth’s best work to date. Having them both involved should be absolutely crushing.”