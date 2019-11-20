UNEARTH To Tour Europe In February 2020; PRONG, DUST BOLT To Support
November 20, 2019, an hour ago
After wrapping up their European tour with As I Lay Dying and Chelsea Grin, American metalcore band Unearth have announced their return to Europe in February 2020 for an extended headlining tour.
The band comments: “As promised, we are heading back to Europe for a headlining tour this February. We are all looking forward to ripping a full set with you all as well as sharing the stage with killer bands. The mighty Prong will join the trek as direct support with German thrashers Dust Bolt rounding out the bill. See you out there friends.“
Dates:
February
14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
15 - London, England - ULU
16 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
17 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
18 - München, Germany - Backstage (Halle)
19 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barak
21 - Wien, Austria - Arena
22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
23 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
25 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa
26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
28 - Berlin, Germany - So36
29 - Chemnitz, Germany - Ajz Tahlshok
Never resting, Undearth will be also touring through the US in December, together with Darkest Hour on the West Coast tour and as support for GWAR from December 27 on.
Unearth lineup:
Trevor Phipps (vocals)
Ken Susi (guitar)
Buz McGrath (guitar)
Nick Pierce (drums)
Chris O'Toole (bass)