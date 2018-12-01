UNEARTH - Two-Camera Video From Sacramento Show Posted

December 1, 2018, an hour ago

Capital Chaos TV has posted two-camera video of Unearth performing their classics "My Will Be Done" and "Watch It Burn" at Holy Diver in Sacramento, CA on November 28th. Check out the clips below.

Unearth have released an unboxing video for their new album, Extinction(s), out now via Century Media Records. Watch below:

Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) handled the production duties for Extinction(s) at Graphic Nature Studios.

Tracklisting:

"Incinerate"
"Dust"
"Survivalist"
"Cultivation Of Infection"
"The Hunt Begins"
"Hard Lined Downfall"
"King Of The Arctic"
"Sidewinder"
"No Reprisal"
"One With The Sun"

"One With The Sun" video:

"Survivalist" lyric video:

"Incinerate":

In support of the album, the band has announced a co-headline European tour with Darkest Hour in March/April 2019. Support acts will be Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind.

Unearth frontman Trevor Phipps comments: “It's been over two years since we've set foot in Europe and we are more than ready to return for the Death to False Metalcore tour. Hitting the road alongside our brothers in Darkest Hour as well as the stacked package of Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind is something we are very much looking forward to. See you soon Europe!”

Dates are as follows:

March
21 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik  
22 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot  
23 - London, UK - ULU (w/o Malevolence)  
24 - Utrecht , Netherlands - Tivoli Pandora  
25 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof  
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle  
27 - Berlin, Germany - SO36  
28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage   
29 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island  
30 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum  
31 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 

April
1 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

More Unearth live dates can be found here.



