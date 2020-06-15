UNEARTH, WAR ON WOMEN, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, VILE CREATURES Members Perform SCANDAL's "The Warrior"; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night, "the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show", have released the video below, along with this message:

"NOT PAT BENATAR! We got our friends to cover this classic karaoke standard from the comfort of their own homes. This song features Shawna Potter of War On Women, Ken Susi of Unearth, Alan Cassidy of The Black Dahlia Murder, and both KW and Vic of Vile Creature.

"This is our ninth bedroom cover (we think? How do you count that four-song Panama set?) made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com."