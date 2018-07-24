UNEARTHLY TRANCE Share “Mechanism Error”; Split LP With PRIMITIVE MAN Out In August

New York City trio Unearthly Trance have shared the first track off their side of the impending, split LP with labelmates Primitive Man. Listen to “Mechanism Man” below:

Unearthly Trance will perform with Spirit Adrift and labelmates Wrong at Union Pool in Brooklyn, NY on July 31st. The trio will also make a special appearance at Psycho Las Vegas next month on August 19th following the release of the split album.

Primitive Man & Unearthly Trance’s Split LP is due out August 17th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse.com. Physical packages, digital downloads, and streaming services are available on Relapse.com.