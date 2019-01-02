UNENDLICH To Release Thanatophobia In February Through Horror Pain Gore Death Productions

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are to release the new album from black metal beasts Unendlich entitled Thanatophobia February 1st on CD and Digital formats.

Unendlich make their epic return to Horror Pain Gore Death Productions with the new full-length album Thanatophobia. Drawing on the power of their forefathers in the U.S. and Scandinavian scenes, Unendlich weave forward-thinking melodic black metal. Thanatophobia features tracks like “Oblivion Of Time” - a vitriolic start riddled with blast beats and atonal guitar work to make even stone-faced black metaller headbang. Those who spun the previous EP will be familiar with “Already Dead” and its unexpected Ulver-like cleans, but there’s plenty more to dig into here. The needling melodies on “Death Rights”, for instance, a track which explodes from the first note riding on choral chants. Unendlich present a variety of tracks, with each sounding pristine, including the bass which drives “Becoming Fire” - a tip to the legendary Magnus ‘Devo’ Andersson who mixed and mastered the affair. Lyrically, Thanatophobia deals with the reliance on religion as a mechanism to satisfy the human ego’s desire to attribute meaning to one’s existence and pacify the feelings of discomfort in the unknown... in life and in death.

Tracklisting:

“Oblivion Of Time”

“Already Dead”

“Shadow Of Mortality”

“Death Rights”

“The Gods We Trust”

“Becoming Fire”

“Secret Of Consequence”

“The Final Error”

“Thanatophobia”

“UC3”

“My Own Misery”

