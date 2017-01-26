UNEVEN STRUCTURE Sign With Long Branch Records; La Partition Album Due This Spring

Long Branch Records has announced the signing of French progressive metal sextet, Uneven Structure. Their new album, La Partition, which they've worked on for almost four years now, will be released internationally in spring 2017.

La Partition is a full concept album and the follow-up to the bands 8 EP (2009) and their debut full-length Februus (2011), which both received great feedback and critical acclaim. More details will be revealed soon.

Hailing from France, one of the biggest markets and breeding stock for bands within the tech metal and progressive rock scene, Uneven Structure was formed in may 2008 from the intention of Benoit Friedrich (bass) and Igor Omodei (guitar) to finally bring the technically enhanced and progressive music they had been working on for themselves alive. The sound they were aiming to create was a one of a kind merger of groovy polyrythmic guitar riffs with huge slick of ambient guitar leads, which they undoubtedly accomplished.

Since the release of the debut album Februus in 2011 the band did multiple European tours with tech metal and prog rock genre-leaders such as Protest The Hero, Textures or Tesseract and performed at festivals such as Brutal Assault or Euroblast. While listening to the new album La Partition you will hear and feel the progress and growing the band made since Februus, due to the fact that their sound is now even more complex and perfectly arranged, catchy, experimental and technically enhanced, but also groovy. A perfect combination of the hardness of metal with the elaborate techniques of prog and the atmospheric sounds of ambient.

Not only has the sound of Uneven Structure been growing and changing with this new album, but also the band internally. With Arnaud Verrier on drums (ex Zuul FX and Kadinja) and Steeves Hostin (Beyond The Dust) as guitarist the band is more than perfectly prepared to continue their legacy, but also to open a new chapter in their musical career by performing mindblowing live shows all over the world.

Live dates:

February

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Complexity Fest

April

1 - Sucy-en-Brie, France - Heart Sound Metal Fest

September

29-October 1 - Cologne, Germany - Euroblast Festival

Lineup:

Arnaud Verrier - Drums

Benoit Friedrich - Bass

Igor Omodei - Guitar, Production, Videos

Jérôme Colombelli - Guitar

Matthieu Romarin - Vocals, Production

Steeves Hostin - Guitar