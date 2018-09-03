UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION Signs With Willowtip Records

UK-based technical brutal death metallers Unfathomable Ruination has inked a new deal with Willowtip Records.



Formed in 2010, the band is known for their crushing sound and have rapidly become one of the most highly regarded upcoming bands in the genre. Their full-length debut, Misshapen Congenital Entropy, was released in 2012, and the last effort Finitude was released in 2016, both for Sevared Records. Their two album releases quickly established Unfathomable Ruination as one of the most promising metal acts in The UK. A new slab of technical brutality is set to be out in 2019!



On the subject of the band's new label home, guitarist Daniel Herrera writes: “We are incredibly stoked to have signed with Willowtip! There are so many friends and bands that we look up to which are part of this label and we are proud to join such a killer roster. We can’t wait to release our third album which we are working really hard on at the moment, there are new added elements into our style of death metal music that fit perfectly with Willowtip’s vision ‘Forward- Thinking- Metal’. An Unfathomable Fury is coming in 2019 so stay tuned!”

In live news, Unfathomable Ruination will be supporting Aborted, Cryptopsy and Ingested across The UK in November and December; confirmed dates are listed in the official tour poster:

