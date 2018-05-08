UNFLESH Streaming “Final Writhe” Single

Boston-based blackened technical melodic death metal prodigies Unflesh recently announced their debut record, Savior, set for release on Friday, May 25th. Preorder the album on Bandcamp.

Prior to the upcoming release of Savior, Unflesh put out Transcendence To Eternal Obscurity in 2016, a well-received six-song EP that featured session drums from Alkaloid/ex-Obscura genius Hannes Grossman. After its release, Unflesh took on a full band line-up, began to play live shows, and work towards the release of their newly announced upcoming album, Savior. The album’s third single, “Final Writhe”, is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Savior”

“Bestowal Of Decay”

“Final Writhe”

“Erosive Devotees”

“The Eradication Commenced”

“Caliginous”

“Desecration Of Light”

“Disintegration God”

“Final Writhe”:

Unflesh is:

Ryan Beevers (Solium Fatalis) – Vocals and Guitars

Chris Dovas (Seven Spires) – Drums

Peter De Reyna (Seven Spires) – Bass

Chris Gardino (Pathogenic, Wolfsmyth) – Guitars