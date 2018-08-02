UNHOLY BAPTISM To Release Sophomore Album In October; "Whispers Of Power Eternal" Track Streaming

Unholy Baptism returns with their sophomore album Volume I: The Bonds Of Servitude, out on October 5th. The album track "Whispers Of Power Eternal" is available for streaming below.

Produced, mixed, and mastered at Black Goat Studios in Flagstaff, AZ, the album has improved on virtually all aspects of the band's debut, ...On The Precipice Of The Ancient Abyss. The album is the first instalment in a trilogy the band is writing, exploring new themes and songwriting techniques. Staying true to their black metal roots, Volume I: The Bonds Of Servitude has cemented the band's signature USBM sound while bringing a more polished production to the table.

Mantus, the band's lead vocalist and bassist, said of the new release: "The album is the beginning of a trilogy exploring the unrepentant darkness of the human condition and the inconceivable power of the gods deep within the farthest reaches of the universe. This album explores the human consciousness and the opening of the mind to the vast, overwhelming power that exists outside of this terrestrial prison."

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Awakening Of Forgotten Gods"

"...These Scars Are Wounds Unhealed"

"Shattered"

"Withering Woods"

"Whispers Of Power Eternal"

"Peering Into The Flames Of Enlightenment"

"Noctis Maleficarum"

"Baptized In The Majesty Of Satan"

"Whispers Of Power Eternal":