UNION - JOHN CORABI And BRUCE KULICK Jam At Indy KISS Expo, Fan-Filmed Video

On May 12, 2019, John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, ex-Mötley Crüe) and Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS) - collectively known as Union - performed at the 2019 Indianapolis KISS Expo.

The following fan-filmed video has since surfaced, about which Kulick commented, "I had the pleasure to jam with John recently. Our chemistry is still strong, and so is John Corabi of course!"

Setlist:

"Hard Luck Woman"

"Love (I Don't Need It Anymore)"

"October Morning Wind"

"Hypnotized"

"Beth"

Union was formed in 1997 featuring Corabi, Kulick, bassist Jamie Hunting (David Lee Roth, Eddie Money), and drummer Brent Fitz (Slash, Toque). They released two studio albums, Union (1998) and The Blue Room (2000), as well as one live album, Live In The Galaxy (1999).