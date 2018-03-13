Unique Leader Records Announce Worldwide Distribution Deal With The Orchard/Sony Music

Unique Leader Records, longtime champions of underground death metal and home to some of the genre's most well respected acts, have announced that they have officially partnered with The Orchard/Sony Music for worldwide distribution. The new deal will expand the veteran label's already sizable global reach and allow them to spread the most brutal, technical, and thrilling music in the world to a much wider audience.

Unique Leader owner Erik Lindmark commented on the partnership, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with The Orchard/Sony on an exclusive worldwide distribution deal for Unique Leader Records. We look forward to this being a great relationship as we move forward and work together to bring our brand to every metal head around the globe.”

The deal comes as Unique Leader finds itself in the midst of an incredible busy and exciting 2018. Having already released we received albums from Alterbeast and Krosis, this year will also see releases from Ingested, Internal Bleeding, Organectomy, Obliterate, Ahtme, and several new signings which will be announced in the coming months.

Upcoming Releases from Unique Leader Records:

Ingested - The Level Above Human (April 27th)

Organectomy - Domain of the Wretched (May 11th)

Obliterate - Impending Death (May 18th)

Ahtme - Sewerborn (June 1st)