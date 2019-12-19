UNLEASH THE ARCHERS And VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announce US Tour With DRAGONFORCE

Napalm Records artists, Unleash The Archers (pictured above) and Visions Of Atlantis announce their upcoming support of headliners Dragonforce on their USA 2020 - Mission 2 Tour. The tour will begin on March 5 in Phoenix, AZ and come to an end in Brooklyn, NY on March 21. See below for all upcoming tour dates.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, December 20, at 10 AM, local time, and will be available via individual venues.

Brittney Slayes of Unleash The Archers states: “We can’t wait to hit the road with Dragonforce and Visions Of Atlantis next spring! This tour is gonna melt some faces for sure! We’ve got some new material to try on for size, and our new EP Explorers to play live for the first time ever. We took 2019 off from touring to write the new album, so we are beyond stoked to get back on the road and party with our fans again! The year of tour has begun!”

Clémentine Delauney of Visions Of Atlantis adds: “This is the opportunity of a lifetime! We are so excited to present our latest album to our American Sailors, so huge thanks to Dragonforce for taking us on board with them! We’re also delighted to meet up and tour with our labelmates Unleash The Archers! See you in March, Sailors, as we finally sail to your shores across the Atlantic!”

Tour dates:

March

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

8 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line **

14 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag **

15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

17 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

** - no Visions Of Atlantis

(Unleash The Archers photo - Shimon Karmel, Visions Of Atlantis photo - Emilie Garcin)