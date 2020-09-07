UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Announce Re-Run Of Abyss Album Release Show

Canadian melodic power metal quartet Unleash The Archers released their fifth full-length album, Abyss, on August 21 via Napalm Records. The band has just checked in with the following "good news":

"Now that Abyss is finally out, and because sooooo many people reached out to let us know they had missed it the first time, we have decided to do a 48 hour re-run of our Abyss album release show this weekend from 9pm EDT on Friday September 11 until 9pm EDT on Sunday September 13. Click this link to buy tickets and share this with your friends because this is gonna be your last chance to watch! We really wanna hear your voices now that you all know the lyrics, and this time, don't forget to move your couches."

Abyss was engineered, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen of Hansen Studios in Denmark (Volbeat, Delain, Amaranthe), with production by guitarist Andrew Kingsley. Order Abyss in available formats here.

The Deluxe Earbook edition of Abyss features two bonus tracks - synthwave and gothic folk-pop versions of “Abyss” and “Soulbound”, respectively. This is something Unleash The Archers has never done before, turning their singles into something completely different!

Abyss tracklisting:

"Waking Dream"

"Abyss"

"Through Stars"

"Legacy"

"Return To Me"

"Soulbound"

"Faster Than Light"

"The Wind That Shapes The Land"

"Carry The Flame" (feat. guitarist Andrew Kingsley on guest vocals)

"Afterlifev (feat. orchestration by Francesco Ferrini)

"Soulbound" video:

"Abyss" video:

"Faster Than Light" video:

Lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals, Synth