UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Perform "Apex" Live Acoustic On CTV In Calgary
October 15, 2018, an hour ago
Vancouver, BC-based thrashers Unleash The Archers have checked in with the following update:
"We stopped in at CTV news in Calgary during our 2018 North American tour to rip out a quick acoustic rendition of Apex."
Unleash The Archers recently released a lyric video for "Ten Thousand Against One", a track from their new album Apex, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.
Ken Sarafin created the picturesque album artwork for Apex. This album takes nerves of steel; from its opener “Awakening” to the title track that closes the album, the listener will partake in a furious adventure, weaving through elements of the strongest metal genres of our time. You’ll be guided by the shimmering heat of sweeping lead guitars, face-melting solos, deafening growls, pummeling bass lines and of course the thrilling hooks of Brittney Slayes' queen-size voice.
Tracklisting:
“Awakening”
“Shadow Guide”
“The Matriarch”
“Cleanse The Bloodlines”
“The Coward's Way”
“False Walls”
“Ten Thousand Against One”
“Earth And Ashes”
“Call Me Immortal”
“Apex”
“Ten Thousand Against One” lyric video:
"Awakening" playthrough video:
“Apex”:
“The Matriarch” lyric video:
"Cleanse The Bloodlines" video:
Upcoming tour dates are listed below.
Brittney Slayes - Vocals
Scott Buchanan - Drums
Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals
Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals
Nikko Whitworth - Bass