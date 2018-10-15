UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Perform "Apex" Live Acoustic On CTV In Calgary

Vancouver, BC-based thrashers Unleash The Archers have checked in with the following update:

"We stopped in at CTV news in Calgary during our 2018 North American tour to rip out a quick acoustic rendition of Apex."

Unleash The Archers recently released a lyric video for "Ten Thousand Against One", a track from their new album Apex, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Ken Sarafin created the picturesque album artwork for Apex. This album takes nerves of steel; from its opener “Awakening” to the title track that closes the album, the listener will partake in a furious adventure, weaving through elements of the strongest metal genres of our time. You’ll be guided by the shimmering heat of sweeping lead guitars, face-melting solos, deafening growls, pummeling bass lines and of course the thrilling hooks of Brittney Slayes' queen-size voice.

Tracklisting:

“Awakening”

“Shadow Guide”

“The Matriarch”

“Cleanse The Bloodlines”

“The Coward's Way”

“False Walls”

“Ten Thousand Against One”

“Earth And Ashes”

“Call Me Immortal”

“Apex”

“Ten Thousand Against One” lyric video:

"Awakening" playthrough video:

“Apex”:

“The Matriarch” lyric video:

"Cleanse The Bloodlines" video:

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nikko Whitworth - Bass