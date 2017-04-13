UNLEASH THE ARCHERS, PSYCHOTIC GARDENING, BLËED And More Confirmed For 2017 Shredmonton Metal Festival & Conference

Prairie Fire Events Ltd has announce the 2017 lineup for Edmonton, Alberta’s loudest indoor metal festival and conference, Shredmonton.

Featuring some of the heaviest acts from across Canada to rumble the Alberta prairies, this year’s festival will be headlined by Vancouver power titans Unleash The Archers (pictured above), Winnipeg’s doom funeral Psychotic Gardening and Edmonton gore masters Bleed from Friday, May 12th to Sunday, May 14th at the Mercury Room.

This year’s festival also features an all-ages event on the Sunday date, as well as the return of the all-ages industry conference aspect, which includes panels on publicity & promotion, festival booking plus vocal, guitar and recording / live sound clinics.

ShrEdmonton organizer Tyson Travnik comments: “We’re very proud to be able to focus this year’s festival on showcasing bands that we feel have supported past Canadian festivals plus helped their local scenes flourish. Focusing on keeping this year’s experience intimate, yet retaining top-shelf quality is something that I think will set 2017 apart from events we’ve done in the past.”

Tickets for ShrEdmonton 2017 are available at Shredmonton.com and at the following Edmonton locations: Mercury Room, Blackbyrd, Rendezvous Pub, The Forge, plus available in Red Deer, AB at Sound House and from Annihilatrix Productions in Calgary.

Ticket prices:

Shredpass: $50

Friday, May 12: $20

Saturday, May 13 – Conference – Free with Shredpass, $5 at door

Saturday, May 13: $25

Sunday, May 14: $17

For complete details, including the full band lineup and set times, head to Shredmonton.com.