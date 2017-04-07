UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Release “Cleanse The Bloodlines” Video

"Cleanse The Bloodlines" is the first track off of Unleash The Archers’ upcoming album Apex.

Powerful front woman Brittney Slayes states:

"We are beyond stoked to finally debut a track from the new album, and this song was unanimously chosen as the first single by the whole band, no question. It's a heavy song so we wanted a heavy video, and we think that Richard (Olak, director) did an incredible job of capturing the essence of the album perfectly. It was a brutal two days of filming in zero degree weather, but it was worth it, and we think it turned out well. We filmed with a 6K RED Weapon, one of the best cameras out there right now, and the cinematic quality adds to the dark nature of the lyrical content. We think our fans are really going to like this one!"

It has now been 10 years of Unleash The Archers. These heavy metal heroes are celebrating this honour with an exhilarating feast on their upcoming album, Apex, out on June 2nd via Napalm Records.

The band states: “We are extremely excited to release another full on concept album; it's just so much fun to play out a story when you're up on stage. This one has a protagonist that we call 'The Immortal' being forced to serve the antagonist, a.k.a. 'The Matriarch' as she embarks down a very dark path to achieve immortality. We had a great time writing this record, and I think the cohesiveness of the story has really shone through in the music as well. It has a certain vibe throughout, from beginning to end, and we can't wait to hear what our fans have to say about the direction this album has taken. We don't like to write the same record over and over again and we are very happy with the progression of our sound on Apex. We think it will appeal to all of our fans old and new; it has the best parts of our past albums combined into one with just a little more spit and polish.”

Ken Sarafin created the picturesque album artwork for Apex. This album takes nerves of steel; from its opener “Awakening” to the title track that closes the album, the listener will partake in a furious adventure, weaving through elements of the strongest metal genres of our time. You’ll be guided by the shimmering heat of sweeping lead guitars, face-melting solos, deafening growls, pummeling bass lines and of course the thrilling hooks of Brittney Slayes' queen-size voice.

Tracklisting:

“Awakening”

“Shadow Guide”

“The Matriarch”

“Cleanse The Bloodlines”

“The Coward's Way”

“False Walls”

“Ten Thousand Against One”

“Earth And Ashes”

“Call Me Immortal”

“Apex”

"Cleanse The Bloodlines" video:

Lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nikko Whitworth - Bass