UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Release Music Video For Triumphant New Track "Faster Than Light"

Canadian melodic power metal quartet, Unleash The Archers, just released their fifth full-length album, Abyss, via Napalm Records. In celebration of the album's release, the band has unveiled yet another wild music video, this time for their triumphant new burner, "Faster Than Light". In the tongue-in-cheek video, the band members take part in a competitive footrace, but are met with unexpected twists along the way.

Frontwoman Brittney Slayes says about "Faster Than Light": "Being that this song is about racing off into the far corners of space, we thought it would be a fun idea to actually race each other in the music video to see which one of us was truly 'Faster Than Light'! Of course we had to have some fun with it though, and added a little bit of excitement into the mix. Our director mentioned an older Stephen King novel called The Long Walk as inspiration for a way to spice up the video and we all agreed it would be hilarious! Check out the plot synopsis on Wikipedia if you haven't read it already... This track has turned into a favourite of the band and we knew it had to be a single the moment the finished product was in our hands. It's fast, fun, and is going to be an absolute blast to play live!"

Abyss was engineered, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen of Hansen Studios in Denmark (Volbeat, Delain, Amaranthe), with production by guitarist Andrew Kingsley. Order Abyss in available formats here.

As mentioned, the Deluxe Earbook edition of Abyss features two bonus tracks - synthwave and gothic folk-pop versions of “Abyss” and “Soulbound”, respectively. This is something Unleash The Archers has never done before, turning their singles into something completely different!

Abyss tracklisting:

"Waking Dream"

"Abyss"

"Through Stars"

"Legacy"

"Return To Me"

"Soulbound"

"Faster Than Light"

"The Wind That Shapes The Land"

"Carry The Flame" (feat. guitarist Andrew Kingsley on guest vocals)

"Afterlifev (feat. orchestration by Francesco Ferrini)

"Soulbound" video:

"Abyss" video:

Lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals, Synth