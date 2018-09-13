UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Release "Ten Thousand Against One" Lyric Video
September 13, 2018, an hour ago
Vancouver, BC-based thrashers Unleash The Archers have released a lyric video for "Ten Thousand Against One", a track from their new album Apex, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.
Ken Sarafin created the picturesque album artwork for Apex. This album takes nerves of steel; from its opener “Awakening” to the title track that closes the album, the listener will partake in a furious adventure, weaving through elements of the strongest metal genres of our time. You’ll be guided by the shimmering heat of sweeping lead guitars, face-melting solos, deafening growls, pummeling bass lines and of course the thrilling hooks of Brittney Slayes' queen-size voice.
Tracklisting:
“Awakening”
“Shadow Guide”
“The Matriarch”
“Cleanse The Bloodlines”
“The Coward's Way”
“False Walls”
“Ten Thousand Against One”
“Earth And Ashes”
“Call Me Immortal”
“Apex”
“Ten Thousand Against One” lyric video:
"Awakening" playthrough video:
“Apex”:
“The Matriarch” lyric video:
"Cleanse The Bloodlines" video:
Upcoming tour dates are listed below.
Dates:
September
13 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Tiki Bar
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
18 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar
19 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
24 - Greeneville, SC - Radio Room
26 - Baltimore, MD - Sparta Inn
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
28 - Rochester, NY - Montage Hall
29 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks*
30 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*
October
1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
7 - Denver, CO - Larimer
9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
10 - Winnipeg, MB - Windsor Hotel*
12 - Calgary, AB - Dickens*
13 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite*
14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw*
* no Helion Prime
Lineup:
Brittney Slayes - Vocals
Scott Buchanan - Drums
Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals
Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals
Nikko Whitworth - Bass