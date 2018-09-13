UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Release "Ten Thousand Against One" Lyric Video

Vancouver, BC-based thrashers Unleash The Archers have released a lyric video for "Ten Thousand Against One", a track from their new album Apex, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Ken Sarafin created the picturesque album artwork for Apex. This album takes nerves of steel; from its opener “Awakening” to the title track that closes the album, the listener will partake in a furious adventure, weaving through elements of the strongest metal genres of our time. You’ll be guided by the shimmering heat of sweeping lead guitars, face-melting solos, deafening growls, pummeling bass lines and of course the thrilling hooks of Brittney Slayes' queen-size voice.

Tracklisting:

“Awakening”

“Shadow Guide”

“The Matriarch”

“Cleanse The Bloodlines”

“The Coward's Way”

“False Walls”

“Ten Thousand Against One”

“Earth And Ashes”

“Call Me Immortal”

“Apex”

“Ten Thousand Against One” lyric video:

"Awakening" playthrough video:

“Apex”:

“The Matriarch” lyric video:

"Cleanse The Bloodlines" video:

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

Dates:

September

13 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Tiki Bar

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

18 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

19 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

24 - Greeneville, SC - Radio Room

26 - Baltimore, MD - Sparta Inn

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

28 - Rochester, NY - Montage Hall

29 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks*

30 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*

October

1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

7 - Denver, CO - Larimer

9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Windsor Hotel*

12 - Calgary, AB - Dickens*

13 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw*

* no Helion Prime

Lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nikko Whitworth - Bass