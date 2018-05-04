UNLEASHED Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records; New Album Due In Late-2018

Swedish death metal legends Unleashed have inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

When it comes to Swedish death metal in its traditional Stockholm-style and death metal in general, there is one band you HAVE to mention: Unleashed. Formed back in 1989 by Johnny Hedlund, Unleashed have been delivering supreme death metal from day one.

After recording two demos the band released their legendary debut album Where No Life Dwells and toured Europe and the US with Morbid Angel. From this point Unleashed has become one of the biggest names in death metal worldwide. Dealing with Viking traditions and values they stepped up their game and became extreme metal trendsetters, musically and lyrically. Unleashed have toured the world with bands like Grave, Dismember, Entombed, Krisiun or Belphegor and became true masters of death. Now Unleashed rage on with their crucial crusade by signing with Napalm Records!

Johnny Hedlund on the signing: “Warriors! Unleashed are proud to announce that we have signed a new recording deal with Napalm Records! Our 13th album is scheduled for recording in Chrome studios, in May 2018. We are very much looking forward to this new cooperation on our journey into the bands 30th anniversary (in 2019). Hail Odin!”

Be on the lookout for a brand new studio album in late-2018.

Unleashed are:

Johnny Hedlund - Bass, Vocals

Anders Schultz - Drums

Tomas Masgard - Guitars

Fredrik Folkare - Guitars