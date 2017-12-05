UNLOCKING THE TRUTH Release New Music Video For "My Chains"
December 5, 2017, an hour ago
By now, the story of teenage metal trio Unlocking The Truth (who walked away from a seven-figure deal with Sony) is well known. After years of media excitement, late-night TV appearances, and breakout sets at Coachella and Bonnaroo, the band's debut album Chaos was finally released independently last year. The Brooklyn-based band is now back with a new music video for their latest single "My Chains". The video (directed by JP Brasca) cuts through much of the hype surrounding the group and shows a different side of the band.
"We wanted the video to show that Unlocking The Truth has more to offer than just a good song," says guitarist/vocalist Malcolm Brickhouse. "The video and song both push the envelope for 'the norm' in metal music. It's fresh. It's new. It's MY CHAINS!"
The track is a soulful metal hybrid, co-produced by Brickhouse (and Kenta Yonesaka, Germano Studio NY), who says, "The meaning of 'My Chains' will be different for everyone, but there's a line in the song for everyone. Think about it. We all have chains in life. It could be somebody or something we use as a crutch to help us get through life and loosen those chains."
"My Chains" is available on Spotify and iTunes.
(Photo - Chinx Photography)