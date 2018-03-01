UNPROCESSED Sign To Long Branch Records; "Haven" Single Out Friday (Teaser)

After being announced at the UK-Tech-Metal-Fest 2018 yesterday, Unprocessed have signed to Long Branch Records today. Together with this comes a teaser for the first single "Haven", which is coming out tomorrow! More details for a new album will also be unearthed tomorrow.

Unprocessed is a progressive metal band hailing from Hessias central City Wiesbaden in Germany. Ever since the band was founded in 2014, Unprocessed has shared the stage with bands like Monuments, Betraying The Martyrs, Being As An Ocean, Napoleon, and As They Burn, went on a first EU tour and played numerous shows in and around Germany, promoting the first releases, In Concretion (2014) and Perception (2016).

Unprocessed's sound features insanely fast palm muted, chugged guitar-riffs and shredding solos that meet soundscapes from another dimension, guttural vocals that are contrasted by lucid and melodic clean singing. A sharp bass tone and groovy, yet detail oriented drum-lines form a massive rhythm section and add a lot of pressure to the bands overall sound. This mixture shows that this young band is ready to conquer the scene.

Lineup:

Manuel Gardner Fernandes - Vocals, Guitars

Christoph Schultz - Guitars

Christopher Talosi - Guitars

David Levy - Bass

Leon Pfeifer - Drums