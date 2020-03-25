Unreleased NICK MENZA-Filmed PANTERA Footage Featured In Video Teaser For Revamped Menza Mega Video Vault 2020

The first full segment from the revamped 2020 "Menza Mega Video Vault" series will be available on Saturday, April 25, streaming via the official Nick Menza Facebook / YouTube. A teaser clip can be seen below.

This segment, "Behind The Scenes With Menza", feature the late drummer behind the camera filming some very rare unreleased intimate and funny backstage moments with the guys in Megadeth, Pantera, Stone Temple Pilots, "Dimebag" Darrell & Vinnie Paul Abbott, Phil Anselmo, Scott Weiland, Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, Eric Kretz, Marty Friedman and road crew. The segment will also include unreleased live concert footage of Pantera and Stone Temple Pilots, captured during October - January of 1992 when Pantera and STP opened for Megadeth on the Countdown To Extinction tour, personally filmed by Menza.