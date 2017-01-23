UNRULY CHILD Streaming New Song “Point Of View”

The new studio album from Unruly Child, entitled Can't Go Home, will be released on February 24th. The new song “Point Of View” is available for streaming below.

Marcie Free (vocalist - King Kobra, Signal), Bruce Gowdy (guitarist - Stone Fury, World Trade), and Guy Allison (keyboardist - Lodgic, World Trade, Doobie Brothers) together with the original rhythm section from the first record, drummer - Jay Schellen (Hurricane, World Trade, current touring member of YES) and bassist - Larry Antonino (Pablo Cruise), are back again with an awesome rock album, which will please old and new fans alike.

"Early in 2016, we decided to make time and give it a go once again with all five Unruly Child members," says Guy Allison. "The new album, Can't Go Home, has now become my favourite set of Unruly Child Band songs and performances ever. True story!"

The group has generated an exciting new album reflecting its musical roots in contemporary and classic rock sensibilities. With the return to the original line-up from the debut album, they have discovered that while time may pass, some things never change...

"We are so excited with this new album coming out in February," adds Marcie Free. "And if you find that you still got the heebie-jeebies after that and are in need of another transfusion of Unruly - try a shot of our new box set coming out too! It's got practically everything we've ever done in it and that should hold over even the most shakiest UC junkies for at least as long as it takes before we hit your area for some live shows! So come on get on board baby! The UC Train is about to blast off!!"

The band is, in fact. also working on a box set release of their independent albums, which will see the light of day in spring on Frontiers. "We put together all the earlier material that's out of print (the first album non-withstanding - you know, lawyers!) together in one package - one box set - to make available to our fans," concludes Guy. News about the box set release will be coming soon.

With so much excitement centered around their new record, it has sparked talk of touring...Will they hit the road? News will also be coming on that front very shortly.

Can't Go Home tracklisting:

“The Only One”

“Four Eleven”

“Driving Into The Future”

“Get On Top”

“See If She Floats”

“She Can't Go Home”

“Point Of View”

“Ice Cold Sunshine”

“When Love Is Here”

“Sunlit Sky”

“Someday Somehow”

“Point Of View”:

“She Can't Go Home”:

“Can’t Go Home”:

Lineup:

Marcie Free - Vocals

Bruce Gowdy - Guitars

Guy Allison - Keyboards

Larry Antonino - Bass guitar

Jay Schellen - Drums