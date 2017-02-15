UNRULY CHILD To Release Reigning Frogs - The Box Set Collection In April

A very special box set release from Unruly Chile, entitled Reigning Frogs - The Box Set Collection, will be released on April 21st.

This exclusive, limited edition box set includes the rare and hard-to-find releases from the band's catalog. In all, five full length studio albums and one DVD are included in this beautifully packaged, must have release for Unruly Child fans.

Reigning Frogs - The Box Set Collection contents:

- Waiting For The Sun, which was originally released in 1998 and featured the lineup of singer Kelly Hansen (ex-Hurricane, now with Foreigner), Gowdy and Jay Schellen (with special guest Ricky Phillips of Styx on bass).

- The Basement Demos, which features all the demos that the band recorded in preparation for their first record for Interscope Records. The album also includes a bonus DVD with rare in-studio interviews and recording sessions from the same period.

- UCIII, an album which sees another Unruly Child incarnation featuring Gowdy with Guy Allison and Philip Bardowell taking on vocal duties. While slightly more proggy at times, UCIII still retains the overall vibe that fans loved about Unruly Child.

- Worlds Collide, which featured the full reunion of the original lineup of the band (Gowdy-Allison-Free-Antonino-Schellen). This release truly brought back the magic of the early demos and the first record.

- Down The Rabbit Hole is an independently released album - very much sought after by collectors - which was only sold in a limited number of copies via the band’s website in 2014. Another fine and classic melodic rock release featuring the original lineup.

The Box Set houses the CDs in vinyl replica and includes all lyrics, a total of three bonus tracks (unreleased outside Japan) and a 20-page booklet, including exclusive stories personally written by Gowdy, Free, and Allison as well as photos from their archives.

A superb release limited to on 1,000 copies worldwide.

Tracklisting:

CD1 - Waiting For The Sun

“Heart Run Free”

“Rise Up”

“Why Should I Care”

“Forever”

“Man Inside”

“Do You Ever Think Of Me”

“Still Believe”

“To The Cross”

“Fool Again”

“Live In The Night”

“Waiting For The Sun”

“World Of Difference” (Bonus Track)

CD 2 - The Basement Demos Cd

“On The Rise”

“Rock Me Down Nasty”

“To Be Your Everything”

“Lay Down Your Arms”

“Is It Over”

“Let’s Talk About Love”

“Long Hair Woman”

“Forever”

“Live In The Night”

“Unruly Child”

“Undefeated”

“Down The Road”

“Still Believe”

“The Man Inside”

“Live Without Love”

“True Love”

CD 3 - UCIII

“Tear Me Down”

“Falling”

“All Around Me”

“Bring Me Home”

“Sleeping Town”

“You See Three”

“Kings Of Tragedy”

“Vertigo”

“Shades Of Love”

“Unruly Child”

“Something”

“Ruby Tuesday” (Bonus Track)

CD 4 - Worlds Collide

“Show Me The Money”

“Insane”

“When We Were Young”

“Tell Another Lie”

“Love Is Blind”

“When Worlds Collide”

“Talk To Me”

“Life Death”

“Read My Mind”

“Neverland”

“Very First Time”

“You Don't Understand”

“Talk To Me” (Acoustic Remix) (Bonus Track)

CD 5 - Down The Rabbit Hole

“This Is Who I Am”

“She Can't See Me”

“Down The Rabbit Hole”

“For All We Know”

“Breaking Hearts”

“Kindred”

“Say I Love You”

DVD - The Basement Demos DVD

“On The Rise” (Live Video)

“When Love Is Gone” (Live Video)

“Wind Me Up” (Live Video)

Unruly Child Revisited (Interview)

“Long Hair Woman”

History Lesson (Interview) (Incl. Medley: “Long Hair Woman”, “To Be Your Everything”, “Is It Over”, “When Love Is Gone”, “On The Rise”)

“Forever” (Ricky Phillips Studio Session)

“Buffalo Mics” (Ricky Phillips Studio Session)

“One Note Away” (Ricky Phillips Studio Session)

“Stairway To Drums” (Jay Schellen Studio Session)

“Unruly Child” (Tracking - Studio Session)

“On The Rise 1” (Tracking - Studio Session)

“Tunnel Of Love” (Tracking - Studio Session)

“Sinking Vocals” (The Asylum - Studio Session)

The new studio album from Unruly Child, entitled Can't Go Home, will be released on February 24th. The new song “Someday Somehow” is available for streaming below.

Marcie Free (vocalist - King Kobra, Signal), Bruce Gowdy (guitarist - Stone Fury, World Trade), and Guy Allison (keyboardist - Lodgic, World Trade, Doobie Brothers) together with the original rhythm section from the first record, drummer - Jay Schellen (Hurricane, World Trade, current touring member of YES) and bassist - Larry Antonino (Pablo Cruise), are back again with an awesome rock album, which will please old and new fans alike.

"Early in 2016, we decided to make time and give it a go once again with all five Unruly Child members," says Guy Allison. "The new album, Can't Go Home, has now become my favourite set of Unruly Child Band songs and performances ever. True story!"

The group has generated an exciting new album reflecting its musical roots in contemporary and classic rock sensibilities. With the return to the original line-up from the debut album, they have discovered that while time may pass, some things never change...

"We are so excited with this new album coming out in February," adds Marcie Free. "And if you find that you still got the heebie-jeebies after that and are in need of another transfusion of Unruly - try a shot of our new box set coming out too! It's got practically everything we've ever done in it and that should hold over even the most shakiest UC junkies for at least as long as it takes before we hit your area for some live shows! So come on get on board baby! The UC Train is about to blast off!!"

The band is, in fact. also working on a box set release of their independent albums, which will see the light of day in spring on Frontiers. "We put together all the earlier material that's out of print (the first album non-withstanding - you know, lawyers!) together in one package - one box set - to make available to our fans," concludes Guy. News about the box set release will be coming soon.

With so much excitement centered around their new record, it has sparked talk of touring...Will they hit the road? News will also be coming on that front very shortly.

Can't Go Home tracklisting:

“The Only One”

“Four Eleven”

“Driving Into The Future”

“Get On Top”

“See If She Floats”

“She Can't Go Home”

“Point Of View”

“Ice Cold Sunshine”

“When Love Is Here”

“Sunlit Sky”

“Someday Somehow”

“Someday Somehow”:

“Point Of View”:

“She Can't Go Home”:

“Can’t Go Home”:

Lineup:

Marcie Free - Vocals

Bruce Gowdy - Guitars

Guy Allison - Keyboards

Larry Antonino - Bass guitar

Jay Schellen - Drums