UNRULY CHILD - Unhinged: Live From Milan Multi-Format Release Due In February; "To Be Your Everything" Video Streaming

Unruly Child's Unhinged: Live From Milan will be released on CD/ DVD, Blu-Ray, Vinyl, and MP3 (audio only) on February 23rd. Check out the video for “To Be Your Everything” below, and pre-order the album here.

Unruly Child were born when Marcie Free (King Kobra, Signal) started writing songs with Bruce Gowdy (Stone Fury, World Trade) and Guy Allison (Lodgic, World Trade, Doobie Brothers). With a lineup completed with Jay Schellen (Hurricane, World Trade, Asia) and Larry Antonino (Pablo Cruise), Unruly Child officially debuted in 1992.

After some lineup and style changes over the years, the original members of the quintet decided to reunite in 2016 and released a brand new album, Can’t Go Home, in February 2017.

Unhinged: Live From Milan tracklisting:

CD:

"Wind Me Up"

"Lay Down Your Arms"

"Rock Me Down Nasty"

"Let’s Talk About Love"

"Is It Over"

"On The Rise"

"Tunnel Of Love"

"To Be Your Everything"

"Long Hair Woman"

"Forever"

"When Love Is Gone"

"Who Cries Now"

DVD / Blu-Ray:

"Wind Me Up"

"Lay Down Your Arms"

"Rock Me Down Nasty"

"Let’s Talk About Love"

"Is It Over"

"On The Rise"

"Tunnel Of Love"

"To Be Your Everything"

"Long Hair Woman"

"Forever "

"This Is Who I Am"

"When Love Is Gone"

"Who Cries Now"

"To Be Your Everything" video:

Lineup:

Vocals: Marcie Free

Guitars - Keyboards - Vocals: Bruce Gowdy

Keyboards - Percussion - Vocals: Guy Allison

Bass - Vocals: Larry Antonino

Drums: Jay Schellen