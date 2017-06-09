UNSANE Announce New Album; Summer Tour Announced

Southern Lord eagerly confirms the label's new partnership with legendary New York City-based noise rock outfit Unsane for the early fall release of their eighth studio full-length, Sterilize.



Since 1988, Unsane has pounded the planet with their caustic grooves and foundation-crumbling riffs, having released LPs through a wide range of labels including Matador/Atlantic, Amphetamine Reptile, Relapse, Ipecac, Alternative Tentacles, and others, not to mention a wide range of singles, splits, and live albums. The band's gnarled blend of punk, metal, noise, and hardcore helping to define the "AmRep sound" alongside other forerunners of the style, Today Is The Day, The Jesus Lizard, Helmet, Tad, Cows, Halo Of Flies, Melvins, and others.



Closing a five-year gap since the 2012 release of their Wreck LP through Alternative Tentacles, Unsane makes a vicious return with the pummeling Sterilize, a record that recalls the most defining elements of the band's seminal Scattered, Smothered, And Covered and Occupational Hazard albums, surging with the band's unrelenting singular sound created by guitarist/vocalist Chris Spencer, bassist/vocalist Dave Curran, and drummer Vinnie Signorelli. Sterilize was produced by Unsane, recorded by Dave Curran at Gatos Trail Studios in Yucca Valley, California, mixed by Andrew Schneider at Acre in New York City, and mastered by Carl Saff at Saff Mastering in Chicago.



Sterilize showcases Unsane sounding as dense and damaging as ever, and sees them remaining as necessary as ever, nearly three decades since they began.



Southern Lord will release Unsane's Sterilize on September 29th, 2017; stand by for the cover art, track listing, audio samples, and more to be issued in the weeks ahead.



Advancing the release of Sterilize¸ Unsane has announced a run of US tour dates from July 15th through August 3rd, booked around the band's performance at AmRep Bash 17 in Minneapolis, with Fashion Week providing support for the trek. Additional tour dates through the release of the new LP are to be expected.

Find the dates on the tour poster below:

(Photo by: Dan Joeright)