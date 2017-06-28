UNSANE Reveal Sterilize Album Artwork, Tracklisting

New York City noise rock kings, Unsane, have issued the cover artwork and tracklisting for their impending eighth studio album, and first for Southern Lord, Sterilize. The album’s September release is preceded by a run of July/August tour dates blanketing the western half of the US.

Closing a five-year gap since the 2012 release of their Wreck LP through Alternative Tentacles, Unsane makes a vicious return with the pummeling Sterilize, a record that recalls the most defining elements of the band’s seminal albums, surging with their unrelenting singular sound created by guitarist/vocalist Chris Spencer, bassist/vocalist Dave Curran, and drummer Vinnie Signorelli. Sterilize was produced by Unsane, recorded by Dave Curran at Gatos Trail Studios in Yucca Valley, California, mixed by Andrew Schneider at Acre in New York City, and mastered by Carl Saff at Saff Mastering in Chicago. Sterilize showcases Unsane sounding as dense and damaging as ever, and sees them remaining as necessary as ever, nearly three decades since they began.

Southern Lord will release Sterilize on September 29th.

Sterilize tracklisting:

“Factory”

“The Grind”

“Aberration”

“No Reprieve”

“Lung”

“Inclusion”

“Distance”

“A Slow Reaction”

“We’re Fucked”

“Avail”

Unsane has announced a run of stateside tour dates advancing the release of Sterilize. From July 15th through August 3rd, the western US trek is booked around the band’s performance at AmRep Bash 17 in Minneapolis, with Fashion Week providing support for the entire tour.

Find the dates on the tour poster below:

(Photo by: Dan Joeright)