UNTIMELY DEMISE Announce Return Of INTO ETERNITY Drummer BRYAN NEWBURY, Gearing Up For Headbanger's Open Air In Germany With Saskatoon And Edmonton Live Dates

Canadian thrashers Untimely Demise have checked in with the following update:

"Untimely Demise are proud to announce our incendiary return to Amigos in Saskatoon on Friday, May 3rd with special guests Tessitura and local metal skullstompers, Diehearted. We shall also be performing at the Temple in Edmonton on Saturday, May 4th with Tessitura, Ravenous and Tyrant.

Hot off the momentum of our latest release, No Promise Of Tomorrow, UD will be playing at the long-running Headbangers Open Air Festival 2019 in Hamburg, Germany this July and are hosting these events in part to help raise funds for our flights over to Europe. We will have sick new shirts and merch available, as well as 50/50's for sale and other surprises. This also marks the timely return of drum maniac Bryan Newbury on the kit (Into Eternity/Sadistic Embodiment/Culled)! Get ready for two evenings of metalocracy with some of Western Canada's most formidable metal acts and don't forget to put on your thrashing shoes folks!"