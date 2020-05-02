UNTIMELY DEMISE Drummer BRYAN NEWBURY Posts "Anticolonizer" Playthrough Video

Untimely Demise / Into Eternity drummer Bryan Newbury has checked in with a new palythrough video clip:

"Here is my full song playthrough of Untimely Demise's 'Anticolonizer'! Huge thanks to Alberta School Of Music, Danika, and Justin Bender for your help! Watch it go!"

"Anticolonizer" is taken from Untimely Demise's 2016 album, Black Widow.

Raw, uncut footage of the band performing 'Cancer Of The Heart' performed at Headbangers Open Air Fest on Saturday, July 26th, 2019 in Brande Hornerkirchen, Germany is available below.