UNTIMELY DEMISE In The Spotlight On CTV News Saskatoon Christmas Feature

CTV News Saskatoon recently featured local crushers Untimely Demise are featured in a Christmas season broadcast. Check it out below.

From the extended story:

The Cuthbertson family still takes part in the all the usual holiday traditions like watching the Home Alone movies and even getting some classic Christmas tunes playing, despite the parent-controlled playlist.

“I’m hypnotized by listening to Kenny Rogers, Amy Grant, Roger Whittaker and I’m like ‘ahhhh’” Murray said recollecting family traditions growing up while jokingly pulling his hair out. “Later I’m still trying to get it out of my head, but (Mom) loves it so I love it too.”

In an attempt to pave a new tradition, this year the brothers were adamant about sending out Untimely Demise Christmas cards - but it seems the band is a little too popular this year.

“At first I said I was going to send it to 20 people … and then about 30-some cards later I said ‘okay, I’m not doing this again next year,’” Murray said. “I felt like doing a hand-written note with each one with a personal touch because people don’t really do that anymore.”

Untimely Demise's current live lineup features:

Matt Cuthbertson (lead guitar, vocals)

Murray Cuthbertson (bass)

James Burton (drums)

Adam Sweeney (rhythm guitar/ backing vocals)

Being so stoked with how the last album Black Widow (2016) was received, Untimely Demise had producer/engineer Justin Bender (Into Eternity/ Third Ion/ Digital Doomzday) return to undertake production of the new album, No Promise Of Tomorrow, at Divergent Sounds studio in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Drum tracking and guitar reamping was done by Ryan Forsyth at Grimfrykt Studios in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Thrash/Horror icon, Ed Repka (Rust In Peace/ Leprosy, etc) visually brings the record to life with a stunning cover illustration. On top of the plethora of Matt’s solos, this album also features guest solos by Bobby Koelble (Death), Tim Roth (Into Eternity) and Justin Bender.