UNTIMELY DEMISE / INTO ETERNITY Drummer BRYAN NEWBURY Posts Playthrough Video Of SADISTIC EMBODIMENT's "Winter Spire"

Untimely Demise / Into Eternity drummer Bryan Newbury has checked in with a new playthrough video clip, this time hammering his way through Sadistic Embodiment's "Winter Spire".

Newbury: "Things keep getting stranger out there, I’m keeping one eye on the world and one eye on what makes me happy. Stay frosty my friends, here is Sadistic Embodiment’s 'Winter Spire' front to back!"

For information on Sadistic Embodiment check out their Facebook page here.

Newbury previously posted a playthrough video for Untimely Demise's "Anticolonizer", taken from the band's 2016 album, Black Widow.