UNTIMELY DEMISE Welcome New Guitarist ADAM SWEENEY To The Fold

Canadian bashers Untimely Demise have checked in with the following announcement:

"Introducing Untimely Demise 2017. We are extremely happy to annouce the addition of our brother in shred - Adam Sweeney of TheLuciferProject to the family. Adam brings with him a wealth of experience, ability and energy to our team and we couldn't be more excited."

On May 21st, 2016 Untimely Demise supported Zimmers Hole in Edmonton, Alberta at The Starlite Room. Fan-filmed video from their set is available below.

Untimely Demise have issued an official lyric video for the first track off their new Black Widow record, "Forgotten In Time". It can be viewed below.

The album tracklist is as follows:

"Forgotten In Time"

"Enslaver"

"Black Widow"

"Cancer Of The Heart"

"Anticolonizer"

"Calling Me Back From The Light"

"Sickening Repression"

"Holy Man"

"Anticolonizer" (drums - Shawn Drover)

Black Widow was produced by Justin Bender (Into Eternity) and Untimely Demise