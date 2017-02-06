UNWILL Debut “Tomb” Music Video

Rochester, NY-based rockers, Unwill, have released a new video for their track "Tomb”.

"We're very excited to share the official music video for "Tomb" with you!," says the band. "This song encompasses the heart of the album and we wanted to make the video express exactly that. Watch this to see what Past Life is all about."

Directed by Josiah Moore / Jeffery Fergusin, the new video can be found below.

The band’s new album, Past Life, is out on February 10th via Entertainment One Music / Lifeblood Inc. Fans can pre-order album bundles at the band's merch store here.

The Past Life album will be the follow up to the band’s 2015 debut single and video for “Calm”, directed by Josiah Moore (Ice Nine Kills, Sirens and Sailors, It Lives, It Breathes). That year the band expanded its touring across the Northeast, exposing its unforgiving live performance alongside such acts as Letlive, He Is Legend and Norma Jean. Musically, Unwill has been compared to the likes of Linkin Park, Deftones, Chevelle and Underoath. But the band doesn’t shy from putting its own spin on alternative rock.

Past Life features eleven songs that are unrelenting in their grim honesty. The album deals with themes of identity, faith, self-doubt, solipsism, regret, and the truest parts of our natures. Beneath the dark exterior of these songs, however, are shreds of light.

Within the eleven-song journey of Past Life, listeners will come across the many sides of Rocco Sylvio’s voice, smooth on one end and coarse on the other. They will also hear cleaner guitars mixed in with the dirtier tones, and soaring melodies alongside unapologetic heavy riffs.

Wherever listeners come to face Unwill, whether it be through live performance or studio recording, they can be sure to always be met with relentless force.

Past Life tracklisting:

“Doubt”

“Bitter Truth”

“The Way”

“Tomb”

“Back Again”

“You Wanted Out”

“Drifting”

“On My Own”

“Soul”

“Past Life”

“Go”

“Tomb” video:

“Back Again”:

“Soul”:

(Photo - Josiah Moore)