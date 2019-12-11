Update: $25,000 Reward From OZZY OSBOURNE Remains For Return Of All Stolen RANDY RHOADS Items

Following a Thanksgiving burglary of a variety of historical Randy Rhoads instruments and memorabilia, Ozzy Osbourne is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of the remaining missing items. The reward will be disbursed upon the return of all the missing items.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter made the appeal via an announcement on social media (here). While some items were recovered, the most valuable ones remain missing (details and photos below).

The robbery occurred Thanksgiving night (November 28) at the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, CA, the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar and which was run by Randy's late mother Delores. Following Randy's death 37 years ago, the school drew fans from all over the world as a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy.

"As you can imagine, the items that were viciously stolen, including Randy's first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family," OZZY says "I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I've decided to personally offer a reward."

Anyone with information regarding the theft, should reach out to Nick D'Argenzio, 818-281-7893 (phone) or email: nickdargenzio@gmail.com.

The stolen items are as follows:

* Randy Rhoads' First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket, Est. 1963

* Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Prototype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company.