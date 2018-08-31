(UPDATE) ACCEPT, ELUVEITIE, ENSIFERUM, DELAIN, VOMITORY, SUBWAY TO SALLY Confirmed For Round 9 Of 70000 Tons Of Metal!

Accept, Eluveitie, Ensiferum, Delain, Vomitory and Subway To Sally are the first two bands announced for Round 9 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the world’s biggest heavy metal cruise sets sail in five months!

An official press release reads:

60 Bands, 4 Days, 1 Cruise Ship, and only 3000 Tickets. 70000 Tons Of Metal you get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live shows on board, 70000 Tons Of Karaoke until sunrise, Jamming With Waters In International Waters – the Official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam which writes heavy metal history every year, clinics and work-shops with the musicians, our infamous Belly Flop Contest, shore excursions with your favorite artists, and much more!

Everyone on board is a VIP, we don’t have assigned seating (this is a heavy metal cruise after all), and most importantly the bars on our ship never close – you heard us, bars that never close!

On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s having an all-access backstage pass!

Join 2,999 metalheads and 60 world class bands on board the ultimate heavy metal vacation of a lifetime!

Book your cabin now before they’re gone!