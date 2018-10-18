Update: ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist OLI HERBERT Was Found Dead In A Pond Near Connecticut Home

According to TMZ, law enforcement say that Oli Herbert, guitarist and founding member of Massachusetts-based metal band All That Remains, was found dead in a pond near his Connecticut home.

Says TMZ: "Police were dispatched to Oli's Stafford Springs home Tuesday afternoon (October 16th) after someone reported him missing. Cops searched the area and found Oli in a nearby pond. Police sources say the death does not appear to be suspicious, but an autopsy needs to be performed to confirm the cause and manner of death. The Connecticut medical examiner is investigating."

All That Remains released the following statement in regards to the passing of Oli Herbert:

"We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.

"Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined rock and metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.

"No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made."

Oli's widow, Beth, released the following via social media:

"Hello everyone this is Beth, Oli’s widow. Thank you all for the kind thoughts and words. I don’t want to go into what happened until we have a complete picture, but as soon as we do there will be a statement from the family on this page. In the meantime, please respect our privacy as there are still relatives being informed of Oli’s passing. Thank you."

All That Remains' new album, Victim Of The New Disease, is out on November 9th via Fearless Records. Pre-order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Fuck Love"

"Everything’s Wrong"

"Blood I Spill"

"Wasteland"

"Alone In The Darkness"

"Misery In Me"

"Broken"

"Just Tell Me Something" (feat. Danny Worsnop)

"I Meant What I Said"

"Victim Of The New Disease"

"Wasteland":

"Everything’s Wrong":

"Fuck Love" lyric video: