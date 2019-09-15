Update: EDDIE MONEY Died After Complications From Heart Valve Procedure

According to TMZ, a source close to late singer Eddie Money says that he died from complications associated with his heart valve procedure from a few months ago.



Eddie Money - best known for his songs "Two Tickets To Paradise", "Take Me Home Tonight” and “Baby Hold On” - passed away at the age of 70 on Friday, September 13. He had been battling stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Money's family said in a statement to Fox News: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, made his stunning cancer announcement in a video released in August from his AXS TV reality series Real Money.

