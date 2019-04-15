Update: Hate Crime Charges Added Against Louisiana Deputy’s Son Accused Of Burning Churches

According to KTLA, the man suspected of setting fire to three black churches in Louisiana has been charged with hate crimes under a state statute, St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Donna Slate said Monday.

Holden Matthews, 21, pleaded not guilty to three hate crime counts. He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of simple arson of a religious building and one count of aggravated arson of a religious building, she said.

He was denied bond at a Monday court hearing, as requested by District Attorney Earl Taylor.

The suspect has no history of violence or prior arrests, authorities said, and he may have been influenced by “black metal” music and its “associated history with church burnings.”

(Photo - Louisiana State Fire Marshal)