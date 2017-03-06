Update: IGGY POP Joins METALLICA On Stage In Mexico City (Pro-Shot Video); Band Peforms "Dream No More" For First Time Ever (Multi-Cam Footage)

Iggy Pop joined Metallica on stage on Sunday night in Mexico City for a performance of The Stooges classic, “T.V. Eye”. Pro-shot video of the performance can be found below, as well as a backstage photo from Metallica, shot by Ross Halfin.

Iggy Pop opened for Metallica at all three of their shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol venue.





Metallica also performed "Dream No More" from their Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album for the first time at the same show. Multi-cam video can be seen below:

Metallica perform next on March 25th at Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.