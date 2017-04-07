Update: JOURNEY Reps Say STEVE PERRY Will NOT Perform At Tonight’s Rock Hall Induction

TMZ reported earlier today that Journey’s former frontman, Steve Perry, would be performing with the band at tonight’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

The site has issued an update after being contacted by representatives for Journey.

“We have just been contacted by reps for Journey, who say the band knows nothing about Perry performing and Perry's own reps know nothing about it as well, says TMZ. “Several sources who work with Friday night's production say they have been told Perry will perform, but top officials at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame say they have no knowledge of it. The 3 songs have already been blocked for the show. Journey's rep Larry Solters tells TMZ, "Steve Perry will NOT be performing tonight." One source says, "The wild card is if Perry just decides to sing when he gets onstage."

The previous report revealed that Journey will perform three songs at the ceremony - "Lights”, "Separate Ways" and "Don't Stop Believin’”.

Electric Light Orchestra, YES, and Pearl Jam, are among the other acts to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in a ceremony that will take place tonight, Friday, April 7th, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first recording. The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performer Inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, as well as the aggregate results of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s online fan vote. The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the fans’ ballot that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2017 Inductees. Four of the groups from fans’ ballot (Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, and YES) will be inducted as performers in 2017.