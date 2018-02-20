Update: MACHINE HEAD Cancels Tonight's Des Moines, Iowa Concert; ROBB FLYNN Video Message Posted

Following a severe lung infection that shut Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn’s throat down mid-show in Pittsburgh and resulted in the next two sold-out shows in Cleveland and Detroit being cancelled, Machine Head were set to resume their tour tonight - Tuesday, February 20th - in Des Moines, Iowa.

"I have some news," says Flynn in a new video message. "Des Moines, Iowa is going to be cancelled tonight. I know that we put out a post yesterday saying that the tour would resume today, and that we were going to have to cancel Madison, which was the day after, but that's not gonna happen. I haven't sang since Pittsburgh, which was on Thursday, and we've been just taking time off, getting some vocal rest. You know, when we announced that yesterday afternoon, we just assumed that the four days off would heal me up enough."

Hear more about possible show cancellations in the clip below. Flynn will see a throat specialist today. Stay tuned for updates.





(Photo - Albert Tatlock)